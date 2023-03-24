topStoriesenglish2587490
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Angad Bedi Shares 'Expectation Vs Reality' Moment Ft Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma- Watch

Actor Angad Bedi shared a fun video from the event last night and it has Anushka, Virat and even Neha Dhupia laughing out loud.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma aced the red carpet at Indian Sports Honours held in Mumbai on Thursday. The couple looked absolutely stunning as they walked hand-in-hand and fans fell in love with them all over again. Today, actor Angad Bedi shared a fun video from the event last night and it has Anushka, Virat and even Neha Dhupia laughing out loud.

Taking to Instagram, Angad shared a video featuring Virat, Anushka, him and Neha. They can be seen laughing over the left and right profile for th picture, all 4 share a huge laugh as they set the frame for a perfect picture. In the caption, he wrote, "Expectation vs Reality!! Thank you @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma for such a lovely evening. A room full of sporting legends. But left profile was indeed the winner. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Anushka Sharma opted for an off-shoulder gown with diamond earrings, Virat Kohli looked handsome in a dark suit. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Angad slayed in a tux and Neha looked absolutely beautiful in a golden indo-western outfit.

Fans flooded the comment section with laughing and heart-eye emojis. One wrote, "Beautiful," another one commented, "gorgeous couples"

Many celebrities got assembled at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai last night including actress Neeraj Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who posed with the legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rhea Chakraborty, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Kusha Kapila among others.

