Angad Bedi 'steals' a kiss from wife Neha Dhupia at hospital, shares photo

NEW DELHI: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy, over the weekend. Angad took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video where he is seen 'stealing' a kiss from his wife Neha. "That's how you steal a kiss," Angad Bedi says in the video.

The clip showed Angad recording his wife, who was seen sitting on a bed at the hospital and bending down for something. On noticing Angad, Neha asked, "What do you want?", and he says, "Aaja." The two shared a kiss after which he says, "That's how you steal a kiss, when her parents are not around."

He captioned the video writing, "Jab kabhi mile ek second!! @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do. #reels." He also described Neha as a 'warrior' and added, "You are a warrior! Proud of you for everything you do."

Angad announced the arrival of his baby boy by sharing a picture with Neha on Instagram from her pregnancy day, writing, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!" he wrote, adding heart emojis.

"Waheguru mehr kare (May God bless us) @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," he added, along with fingers crossed and folded hands emojis.

In July, Neha and Angad announced that they were expecting their second child with an Instagram post that also featured Mehr.

Neha married Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The duo welcomed their first child, Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi starred in biopic 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Soorma' and 'The Zoya Factor'. Neha, who was last seen in short film 'Devi', has films like 'A Thursday' and 'Sanak' in her kitty.