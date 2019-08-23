Angad, Neha pick Maldives for birthday vacation

Male: Actress Neha Dhupia will turn a year older on August 27, and to celebrate her birthday, she and husband-actor Angad Bedi chose Maldives.

"I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr (their daughter). It's Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr," said Angad.

"The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family," he added.

On the work front, Angad has "The Zoya Factor", "The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati", "Inside Edge 2" and "Kargil Girl" in his kitty.