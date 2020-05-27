‘Angrezi Medium’ star Radhika Madan and other actors fly out of Mumbai as flight operations resume, see the ‘new airport look’

New Delhi: As domestic flight operations resumed after two months of coronavirus lockdown, film and television stars flew out of Mumbai to be their respective families. Among the ones who were spotted at the airport were actors like Radhika Madan, Parth Samthaan and Himansh Kohli.

Radhika Madan, the ‘Angrezi Medium’ star, on Tuesday flew from Mumbai to Delhi to be with her family. Before boarding the flight, she took to Instagram to post a picture of her in her ‘new airport look’. She posed in front of the airport wearing face shield, gloves and a mask. "Mai aa rahi hu Maa...#homebound#travelsafe#airportlook," read the caption of her post.

TV star Parth Samthaan of ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame’ flew to Hyderabad. He shared a selfie from inside the aircraft with the caption “Breaking Bad” on his Instagram stories. He was seen wearing a face shield.

Himansh Kohli boarded the flight for his hometown – Delhi. He posed inside the airport in a black athleisure and face mask.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram Stories)

Remember actress Rimi Sen of ‘Dhoom’? She too was spotted at the Mumbai airport on her way to Delhi. She shared snippets from her travel diary on her Instagram stories.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram Stories)

After a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, domestic flights resumed in India on Monday.