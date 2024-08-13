'Angry Young Men' Docuseries Trailer: Salim-Javed’s Cinematic Legacy Comes Alive - Watch

New Delhi: One of the popular OTT giants, Prime Video has unveiled an emotionally charged trailer for its upcoming Original docuseries, 'Angry Young Men'. This three-part series delves into the remarkable journey of the legendary screenwriting duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar—famously known as Salim-Javed—who revolutionized Bollywood in the 1970s. By pioneering the ‘angry young man’ trope and transforming action-dramas into a dominant genre, they left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

The docuseries, produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, is executive produced by an impressive team including Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Directed by Namrata Rao in her debut project, 'Angry Young Men' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 20, reaching audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories.

The trailer provides a poignant and insightful glimpse into the lives and careers of Salim-Javed, highlighting their monumental contributions to Bollywood. It features rare archival footage and personal reflections from industry stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their commentary underscores the profound influence Salim-Javed had on their careers and the cinematic landscape.

Salim Khan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I started my career in front of the camera but realized that my true strength lay in telling stories. That’s when I decided to focus on what came naturally to me – writing. I then met Javed who was equally passionate about writing, and together we did some fantastic work together, which I am very proud of. It feels wonderful that our journey is being documented for future generations, and I hope they will be inspired to do their best and not be confined by society’s prescribed roles. I’m excited for audiences across the world to see our journey unfold on Prime Video.”

Javed Akhtar reflected on his journey, sharing, “I arrived in this city as a young man with no job, contacts, or money and often going to bed hungry; despite that, quitting never crossed my mind. What I always knew, however, was that my life story was something I would want to share with the world. The support we have received from our family, friends, and the industry in documenting our journey has been heartening and I would like to thank them all for their love. We're delighted to share our story on Prime Video with a global audience, offering them a candid look into our journey from early struggles to achieving our dreams.”

Director Namrata Rao expressed her excitement about her directorial debut, saying, “Directing this docuseries on Salim-Javed has been an amazing experience. Their story is so inspiring, full of twists & turns and it has been a great opportunity for me to start my journey as a director. Interacting with Salim and Javed saab has taught me so many things about film writing, about life and dealing with the odds an artist face. They are effortlessly candid, witty and vociferous storytellers. Their stories are filled with both deep insights and charming anecdotes. It’s also a journey into the larger-than-life cinema of the 70s. I’m excited for everyone to see the unfiltered story of these two legends on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on August 20."

'Angry Young Men' will be available to stream on Prime Video, enhancing the platform’s rich array of content for its subscribers. With Prime membership, users enjoy a broad spectrum of entertainment, including popular series, films, and exclusive content, all for ₹1499 per year.