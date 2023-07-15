Anil Kapoor And Venkatesh Daggubati Are The New Travel Pals In Town, Here's Proof

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor is currently vacationing with his wife Sunita in Europe. On Saturday, he shared several images from his holiday. One of the images shows Anil Kapoor sitting at a cafe with Sunita. In another picture, we can see Anil walking the European streets.

However, it was his image with superstar Venkatesh Daggubati that caught fans' attention.

The candid picture shows Anil and Venkatesh bonding over coffee. "With my dearest friend Venky in Austria," he captioned the post.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is basking in the success of 'The Night Manager', which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The 'Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

In the coming months, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.