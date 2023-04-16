Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Break Into Tears As They Remember Late Friend Satish Kaushik On Birth Anniversary Event

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher hosted a special musical night called 'Satish Kaushik Night' in remembrance of his late friend Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary. The evening was attended by Satish’s friends, admirers and family members. His daughter Vanshika also read out a poem for him which made everyone emotional.

However, one particular moment in the event saw Anil Kapoor breaking down at the mention of his dear friend and the video of the same has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Anupam Kher narrates his last conversation with Satish Kaushik on stage, during which he also asks Anil Kapoor to stand up and join him. Anil gets up from his, however, midway, he breaks down into tears and says that he cannot join him on stage. Seeing his cry like this, Anupam Kher also becomes very emotional and says, “Come, Anil. Heroes always cry and friends cry. Come.” However, Anupam Kher too, could not control his tears after that and broke down as he said, “Anil tu pagal hai. Main theek thaak jaa raha tha.” (You are mad Anil. I was going alright.)

Watch the video here

Poem read by Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

Satish Kaushik passed away just a day after Holi celebrations in Gurugram. Anil Kapoor was not in India at the time of Satish Kaushik’s death. The actor, famous for his role as ‘Calendar’ in Anil Kapoor’s Mr India left everyone in shock with his sudden demise, especially his close ones. He passed away on March 9 in Gurugram after suffering from heart attack.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as `Mr India`, `Saajan Chale Sasural`, and `Judaai`.