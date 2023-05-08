topStoriesenglish2604624
Anil Kapoor Beams With Pride On Sonam Kapoor's Speech At Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. 

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Proud father Anil Kapoor gave a shootout to her daughter-actor Sonam Kapoor after she delivered her speech at the historic Coronation Concert. Anil took to Instagram story and shared Sonam's speech at the concert. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Making us so proud!"

Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

She began her speech with 'Namaste'. She was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The 'Khoobsurat' actor emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. She also elucidated upon the oneness that binds the diversity of the nation.

Apart from Anil, Sonam's family gave her the loudest shout-out. From Arjun Kapoor to Sunita Kapoor.

Ahead of her performance at the historic Coronation Concert, Sonam Kapoor unveiled the mystery over her dress. Known to be a fashionista, the 'Neerja' actor opted for a classy and elegant Bardot gown for the occasion. She sported minimal makeup and an accessory look.

The actor took to Insta and shared a string of pictures from the special photo shoot. While the first picture of the set holds a close-up portfolio of the actor, the others showcase her beautiful dress from different angles. Sonam's dress was designed by her favourites Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam wrote in the caption, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

Meanwhile, Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

He will be seen in the second instalment of the crime thriller series 'The Night Manager'.

