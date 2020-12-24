हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Jug Jug Jeeyo team, wife Sunita Kapoor accompanies hubby!

Anil, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, cut the cake with the cast and crew of the film including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and his wife Sunita Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Jug Jug Jeeyo team, wife Sunita Kapoor accompanies hubby!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/mostlysane

New Delhi: As Anil Kapoor ushered in his 64th on Thursday (December 24), celebrities took to social media to wish the actor. Anil, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, cut the cake with the cast and crew of the film including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and his wife Sunita Kapoor.

Taking to the Instagram story, Kiara and Varun shared the video of the veteran actor’s birthday celebration.  While Prajakta shared a picture from the bash with her co-stars and the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday @anilskapoor sir!!

Have a look:

 

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor posted a photograph with her father along with a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor.” 

 

Anil’s daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor wished her “soul twin, mentor, friend, dad, competitor.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

 

Here is what Anurag Kashyap, Kareena Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posted: 

On the work front, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘AK vs AK’ released on December 24 on Netflix. The duo had adopted witty promotional techniques to promote the film. 

Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in Bollywood with ‘Woh Saat Din’ in 1983. ‘Mr. India’ actor keeps defying age and remains one of the fittest actors in the industry. 

Happy Birthday, Anil Kapoor! 

