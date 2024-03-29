New Delhi: Anil Kapoor is on a roll as the actor is ruling the OTT space with his latest releases - 'Fighter' and 'Animal' - after hitting gold at the box office with the two films. 'Fighter', which made its way on Netflix earlier this month, is currently trending on the first spot on the OTT platform. Interestingly, this is Anil Kapoor's second consecutive hit to land on OTT.

Before 'Fighter', his film 'Animal' was trending on the top spot on Netflix for the longest time. Sharing the news on Instagram, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Animal and now fighter thank you for all the love."

The megastar played Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh in the Siddharth Anand directorial, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The actor received immense praise and appreciation for his role in the film, which solidified his reputation as a powerhouse performer in the entertainment industry. As 'Fighter' continues to soar in popularity on Netflix, the actor is looking forward to his next, titled 'Subedaar', which is directed by Suresh Triveni.