Anil Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon raise glam quotient

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's evergreen actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday turned a year older and celebrated his 65th birthday with his closed ones. The actor had a fantastic year both personally as well as professionally. He tasted massive success with commercial hit 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and also won accolades with his performance in 'Thar'. The actor also became a proud 'nana' as his daughter Sonam Kapoor delivered her first child, a son 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja' in August this year. On Saturday, Anil turned host on his birthday and held a grand bash at his residence to celebrate the day.

Anil Kapoor, who has always been credited for defying age and serve his fans all fitness goals, looked his fashionably unstoppable at his birthday. The actor held a special cake-cutting ceremony with mediapersons who had assembled to click him outside his bungalow. Later, several celebrities and starkids were papped arriving at his residence to attend the bash.

Anil Kapoor's co-star from 'Ram Lakhan' Jackie Shroff was seen arriving at his residence. The duo posed together for the paps. His younger brother Sanjay Kapoor along with his wife Maheep were seen arriving at his residence. Anil was seen welcoming his mom Nirmal Kapoor who arrived at his residence with Sanjay and Maheep.

Anil Kapoor's nieces Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor looked in their stylist best for their uncle's birthday bash. While Khushi opted for a lemon yellow strapless midi dress, which came with a stylish back. She had her hair tied in a neat bun and flaunted her tattoos on her arms. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were also seen at the bash. Janhvi exuded oomph in a shimmey metallic outfit.

Shanaya looked glamorous as ever in an embroidered white halter-neck dress with frill details. She styled her tresses in soft waves and carried a bright pink clutch. Both Shanaya and Khushi are set to make their debut next year with 'Bedhadak' and 'The Archies' respectively.

Celebrity designer Masaba Gupta was also papped at Anil Kapoor's bash and looked fabulous in a pink spaghetti top and black trousers. She complete her look with hoop earrings and black-silver handbag. Kunal Rawal arrived with his wife Arpita Mehta at the party.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor has 'Animal' and 'Fighter' under his belt.