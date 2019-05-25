Anil Kapoor meets 'Slumdog Millionaire' director Danny Boyle

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor met `Slumdog Millionaire` director Danny Boyle in London where they talked about family, friends and the future. Anil, who was a part of the film, mentioned that conversations with Boyle are always insightful in his tweet on Saturday. The actor also shared a picture of himself with the Oscar-winning director Boyle.

"Catching up with Danny Boyle in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future. Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon!" Anil tweeted.

Catching up with #DannyBoyle in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future...Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon! pic.twitter.com/R5paBIHJeX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2019

The multi-Academy award-winning film brought Kapoor critical acclaim from across the world for his flamboyant and nuanced portrayal of game show host Prem Kumar.

The film which released in 2009 shows a teenager journey from the slum of Mumbai to winning Rs 20 million on India`s "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" game show. On the occasion of 10 years of `Slumdog Millionaire` in January this year, Anil, chronicled his journey on Twitter.

"What a journey it has been since then! Many have called 'Slumdog' a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I`m honoured to have been a part of it," he wrote. Besides Anil, the film also starred Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Saurabh Shukla in the pivotal role. Following its release, `Slumdog Millionaire` had gone on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, of which it won eight-- including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

It had also won seven BAFTA Awards including Best Film, five Critics` Choice Awards, and four Golden Globes.