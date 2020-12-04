Anil Kapoor puts rumours to rest, says tested negative for COVID-19

New Delhi: Putting all rumours to rest, veteran actor Anil Kapoor clarified on the reports doing rounds that he has tested positive for COVID-19. ‘Mr. India’ actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19.” “Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he added.

Anil has currently been shooting for filmmaker Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, along with Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. On November 12, Anil Kapoor had shared a picture with the star cast standing outside a plane and captioned it as, “And we are off!! #JugJuggJeeyoBegins”.

Neetu Kapoor had also shared the same image and wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !!

While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

The Dharma Production film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.