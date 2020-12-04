हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
actor anil kapoor

Anil Kapoor puts rumours to rest, says tested negative for COVID-19

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19," Anil Kapoor wrote. 

Anil Kapoor puts rumours to rest, says tested negative for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/anilskapoor

New Delhi: Putting all rumours to rest, veteran actor Anil Kapoor clarified on the reports doing rounds that he has tested positive for COVID-19. ‘Mr. India’ actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19.” “Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he added.

Anil has currently been shooting for filmmaker Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, along with Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. On November 12, Anil Kapoor had shared a picture with the star cast standing outside a plane and captioned it as, “And we are off!! #JugJuggJeeyoBegins”.

Neetu Kapoor had also shared the same image and wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !!

While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

The Dharma Production film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
actor anil kapoorAnil Kapoor COVID negativeAnil Kapoor COVID testJug Jugg JeeyoNeetu Kapoor
Next
Story

Deepshikha Deshmukh celebrates girl power in this BTS pic from Coolie No. 1 song 'Teri Bhabhi'
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Farmers Protest : Congress will bring no confidence motion against Haryana Government