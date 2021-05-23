हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shares glimpse from Sunday workout

The 65-year-old's bulked-up physique left actors Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty Kundra mighty impressed.

Anil Kapoor shares glimpse from Sunday workout
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's dashing star Anil Kapoor, on Sunday shared a glimpse of his workout, which shows fitness has nothing to do with age.

The 'Malang' actor took to his Instagram handle to shared a candid post-workout picture, in which he showing off his ripped physic. "Lockdown is compulsory What you do with it is optional," Anil Kapoor captioned the post.

The 65-year-old's bulked-up physique left actors Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty Kundra mighty impressed. Neena's comment on the the 'Mr India' actor's post "You are an inspiration," while Shilpa wrote "#Inspiration."

On the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anil KapoorglimpseWorkoutlockdownpost-workout pictureShilpa Shetty Kundra
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a message of hope, treats fans with a new selfie!

Must Watch

PT9M19S

Bollywood Breaking: Singers which will make your mind sozzled