Anil Kapoor shares heartwarming note as daughter Sonam Kapoor becomes mother

New Delhi: The Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, welcomed a baby boy on the 20th of August.

Since the announcement, the actress has been receiving wishes from her fans and celebrities alike. From Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar, everybody has taken to social media to extend their warmest wishes to the couple.

But, above all, the post from his evergreen father, actor Anil Kapoor, who has become a grandfather now , will be the most precious to the actor.

The actor, who is the father of two daughters, including Rhea Kapoor, took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt post about the little one born into the Kapoor family. While sharing the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy, and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents, Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Rhea Kapoor, the sister of the actor Sonam Kapoor, also took to her social media account and shared the post on her Instagram story.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the hit movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' has multiple projects at hand. It includes names such as "Animal," a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and "Fighter," where he will act alongside actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.