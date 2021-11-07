हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anil Kapoor shares throwback pics with Sonam-Rhea, says ‘I miss you’

Anil Kapoor is missing his daughters - Sonam and Rhea and so on Sunday he shared a heart-warming note for them and also dropped some throwback pictures of them on his social media handle.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Proud father Anil Kapoor is missing his daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor immensely. 

Sharing a heart-warming note for his daughters, he dropped some throwback pictures of them on his social media handle.

He wrote, “I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today!! @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor..”

 

In the pictures, Anil shared the whole life span of his daughters from their childhood pics to them getting married. In one of the childhood pictures, Sonam can be seen feeding some cake to Rhea at a birthday party. Another was a candid picture from their childhood days and the last one showed them all dressed up in a bridal avatar with their dad in a white sherwani. The trio posed for the camera.

For the unversed, Anil’s elder daughter Sonam is married to Anand Ahuja and lives in London while his younger daughter Rhea recently got married to Karan Boolani and is now staying away from him. 

On the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

 

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.  

 

