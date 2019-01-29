हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor suffering from calcification in shoulder, to get treatment in Germany

Here's what happened

Anil Kapoor suffering from calcification in shoulder, to get treatment in Germany

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, revealed that he is suffering from a shoulder ailment.

Talking about his ailment, Anil told Mid-Day that he has calcium deposits in his shoulders. He will head to Germany to get treated for the same in Germany.“I have suffered one or two tears, and a bit of calcification on my right shoulder. So, I have taken an appointment in April with Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt.I had stopped sprinting altogether because of my weak ankle. (But after the treatment), I have gone back to sprinting after 15 years, " He told the daily.

 On the work front, Anil will be next seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Delka Toh', it revolves around the secret love story of Sonam Kapoor's character, who finds it difficult to come out of her closet.  She feels stifled in her own world until a friend and confidante Rajkummar Rao walks into her life. The film aims to highlight the plight of a homosexual person struggling to reveal her real identity to the conservative society. 

Sonam's role in the film is one of a kind as no mainstream actress had taken up a character like this in the recent past and hence the film is highly anticipated. 

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The starcast includes Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Southern sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' to hit the screens on February 1, 2019.

Tags:
Anil Kapoorek ladki ko dekha tohcalcification in shoulderSonam Kapoor
