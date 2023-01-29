topStoriesenglish2566927
NewsLifestylePeople
ANIL KAPOOR

Anil Kapoor Wins Best Actor, Evergreen Enigma of Entertainment Industry

Anil Kapoor won the Best Actor for 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and Evergreen Enigma of the Entertainment Industry title at the prestigious stardust awards held in Mumbai on Sunday evening. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Anil Kapoor Wins Best Actor, Evergreen Enigma of Entertainment Industry

NEW DELHI: From the perfect father to a well-known policeman, Anil Kapoor has played every character in his long journey starting back in the 80s. The prestigious stardust awards were held conducted recently and the actor won not one but two awards. 

He won the Best Actor for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Evergreen Enigma of the Entertainment Industry title. The actor looked dapper in his fit and looks like he is turning younger with every sunrise. While he was getting felicitated with two prestigious awards, the industry gave him a standing ovation in honor of the big accomplishments.

Speaking about his latest work, Anil has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and 'The Night Manager' under his belt. The actor will be seen constantly switching between characters. We can't wait to see him ace his characters in all new different avatars and get a sneak peek on social media about the same.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'