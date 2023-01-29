Anil Kapoor Wins Best Actor, Evergreen Enigma of Entertainment Industry

NEW DELHI: From the perfect father to a well-known policeman, Anil Kapoor has played every character in his long journey starting back in the 80s. The prestigious stardust awards were held conducted recently and the actor won not one but two awards.

He won the Best Actor for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Evergreen Enigma of the Entertainment Industry title. The actor looked dapper in his fit and looks like he is turning younger with every sunrise. While he was getting felicitated with two prestigious awards, the industry gave him a standing ovation in honor of the big accomplishments.

Speaking about his latest work, Anil has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and 'The Night Manager' under his belt. The actor will be seen constantly switching between characters. We can't wait to see him ace his characters in all new different avatars and get a sneak peek on social media about the same.