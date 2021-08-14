हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor and boyfriend Karan Boolani to marry today at her Juhu residence!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime partner Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021. Reports suggest that the intimate wedding is going to take place at Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. 

According to a report in the Times of India, the wedding will be solemnised in the presence of family and close friends. The Kapoors have remained tight-lipped about the upcoming event and nothing has been officially announced as yet. 

A few photos of decorations underway at Anil Kapoor's residence flooded the internet, hinting at the wedding. 

Neither Rhea nor Karan have commented on the impending wedding as yet. 

Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. He has been associated with several ad commercials, reportedly. 

Last month, sister Sonam Kapoor landed back in the bay from London and now hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the big day in the family.

 

