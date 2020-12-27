हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan says he enjoyed working with him for first time in AK Vs AK

Harsh Varrdhan plays a fictionalised hyperactive version of himself in Vikramaditya Motwane's film that stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as versions of their real selves in a fictional story.

Anil Kapoor&#039;s son Harsh Varrdhan says he enjoyed working with him for first time in AK Vs AK
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/harshvarrdhankapoor

Mumbai: Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor got a chance to share screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in the new film 'AK Vs AK', and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Harsh Varrdhan plays a fictionalised hyperactive version of himself in Vikramaditya Motwane's film that stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as versions of their real selves in a fictional story.

"I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Vikramaditya Motwane again, who is one of the finest filmmakers we have, the scenes we shot were completely crazy and a lot of fun," Harsh said, who was earlier directed by Motwane in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'.

He added: "It was great working with dad and Anurag for the first time and I got to learn a lot from them. I felt very comfortable with Vikram's vision and improvised a lot of my lines which was a blast!"

'AK Vs AK' also has cameos by Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam and brother Boney Kapoor as themselves in the film, which released on December 24.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harsh Varrdhan KapoorAnil KapoorAnurag KashyapAk vs AkVikramaditya Motwane
Next
Story

Emma Thompson opens up about Hollywood's double standard on sex scenes
  • 1,01,69,118Confirmed
  • 1,47,343Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M43S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; December 26, 2020