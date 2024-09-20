Animal Actress Triptii Dimri Reveals Her Relatives Told Her No One Is Going To Marry Her Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri is another outsider who made it big in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was the biggest jump in her career and now she has become the favourite of all the directors and producers. Triptii who will be seen next in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, in her interview revealed how she was told by her relatives that no one will marry her as she chose to become an actress. Recalling the ups and downs of her journey, Triptii revealed she went through mean comments from her relatives. The Bad News actress appeared on Katrina Kaif's YouTube channel Kay Beauty, where she opened up about her journey in Bollywood.

Triptii said, "I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi… It was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room. There are people in society and my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like ‘Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now"

In the same interview, Triptii revealed giving up," There was a point when I was confused because you lose hope when you get up and there is no work. But one thing I knew was that I could not go back to my parents and tell them, ‘No, I have not done it'".

Triptii mentioned her parents were extremely happy with her first release Laila Majnu, which was re-released in the theatres and broke all the previous records. Today Triptii is a national crush and she is only thankful for all the love and success that she witnessed after Animal, "I would like to thank God, because, in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier or the ones that have been released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it,"

Triptii will be seen next in Animal Park and fans are eagerly waiting to witness her chemistry with Ranbir all over again.