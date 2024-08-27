Mumbai: Animal has been strongly criticised by a certain section of people in the industry. It was renowned writer Javed Akhtar who openly slammed Ranbir Kapoor's film and claimed that the success of Animla is dangerous. Javed Akhtar and Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a huge war of words over the veteran writer slamming the film. And now his son and director, actor Farhan Akhtar has expressed his opinion over Ranbir Kapoor's problematic film Animal and mentioned how he cannot recommend the film to anyone.

Farhan in an interview with Faye D'Souza was asked about Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan said," The film didn’t do much for me. Is it something that I would recommend somebody to watch, I guess not."When asked if he would have an opportunity to produce the film, would he? The director said, "No, I won’t. it doesn’t resonate with me. For me, I feel that the character is problematic.”

Earlier in an interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Farhan was asked about, the character that portrays' Alpha males' giving an example of ANimal, he said, "I don’t believe that some things should not be shown. We are in a field where, if someone tells me, ‘You can’t make a film like this’, then I’ll be like, ‘Who are you to tell me what I should and should not make?’ I am permitted by the laws of this country, and I have the freedom of artistic expression to say whatever I want."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had slammed Javed Akhtar over Farhan Akhtar producing a web series like Mirzapur and called it the worst show to ever watch due to its adult content and abusive language.