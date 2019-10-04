close

Disha Patani

#Animallove: Disha Patani says 'best therapy has fur and four legs'

#Animallove: Disha Patani says &#039;best therapy has fur and four legs&#039;

Mumbai: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani, who is also an ardent animal lover, has urged everyone to speak against animal cruelty on social media.

Disha on Friday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of her pet dog.

"The best therapy has fur and four legs... Animals don't have a voice but you do, this #AnimalWelfareDay speak up because they can't!"

The 27-year-old actress keeps updating about her love for furry friends on various social media platforms.

Disha, who was last seen on screen in "Bharat", also keeps sharing videos of her work out regimes on social media.

On the work front, she is currently busy with "Malang". It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

 

 

 

