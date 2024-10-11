Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Apologises For Bigg Boss 18 Appreance, 'Dil Chota Na Kare...' - WATCH

New Delhi: Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, widely known as Pookie Baba, made headlines with his unexpected appearance on the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, despite his previous criticism of the show. Previously the religious leader had once declared that he would never participate he stated "Bigg Boss is a program where abusive people live. They are not cultured people. Therefore it would not be right for me to go there. So I turned down that offer."

Following his guest appearance, netizens expressed their discontent, prompting Maharaj to address the backlash directly. In a public apology to his followers, he clarified his involvement, explaining, “Bigg Boss toh teen mahine ka karikaram hota hai, 3 mahine ke liye uss ghar ke andar jate hai log aur 3 mahine ke liye uss gahr ke andar kaid ho jate hai...mai unn 3 mahino me kya ek din ke liye bhi gaya?”

He further elaborated, stating, “Maine mana kara tha ki mai bigg boss me nhi jaunga aur mai nhi dikha, fir aap kahenge ki aap bigg boss ke manch me dikhe, ha jbb maine mana kar diya tareeke se kayi baar, tbb unhone kaha, Colors TV valo ne, bigg boss ki team ne ki Maharaj ji accha ek kaam kariye, Jo 18 log yaha log bigg bos ke ghar me ja re hai, unhe ashirwad dene ke liye aa jayiye,” confirming that his presence was solely to provide blessings and not to compete.

He further defended his decision by asking his followers, “Toh aap hi batayiye, ki mera atithee ban ke jana 2 ghante ke liye sahi tha ya galat tha?” Maharaj also recounted his interaction with the show's host, Salman Khan, stating, “Aur maine jake yaha par kya kiya, sbko Radhe Radhe hi toh bulvaya, maine geeta hi toh di, maine kaunsa koi galat kaam kiya?”

Maharaj justified his guest appearance, saying, “Ye batao, sant ko acchi hi acchi jagah me jana chahiye ke buri jagah jakr ke bhi bure logo ko sahi jagah par laane ka prayas krna chahiye.” He concluded his statement with a heartfelt message to his followers, encouraging them to keep an open heart. “Dil chota na kare, dil ko bada rakhne de, mujhe sab jagah jakr dharm ki seva aur raksha karne de, aur mujhe vishwas hai ki aap meri baat se sehmat honge.”

Watch The Video Here:

In his final remarks, he expressed regret if his appearance hurt any of his followers, stating, “Yadi mere uss Bigg Boss me jane se kisi sanatani ka dil dukha hai toh hum saare sanataniyon se chama prarthi hai, aap zaroor chama kijiyega kyunki mera uddashey toh sanatan ka prachar karna hai.”