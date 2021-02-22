Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy share first post with baby Aarav Reddy

New Delhi: Television actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy shared a humorous video to officially share the name of their newborn baby along with his first face picture on their respective Instagram handles. In the quirky video, Anita's huge pregnant tummy has an image of a bomb painted on it and her husband Rohit Reddy lights the bomb. In the next frame, we hear an explosion, and Aarav, the couple's first child, is in his mother's arms with Rohit standing beside her.

"And our baby AARAVV has arrived," wrote Anita, while Rohit wrote, "AARAVV has arrived! #firstglance".

The new parents have also made an Instagram page for their son Aarav.

During the lockdown, the couple entertained their Instagram followers with hilarious videos. Anita and Rohit also documented the former's pregnancy period beautifully on their Insta handles.

Rohit, earlier also shared an adorable photo to announce the birth of his firstborn and captioned it, Oh Boy!"

The couple welcomed their first child, Aarav Reddy on February 9, 2021.