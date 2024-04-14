On her 43rd birthday today, Anita Hassanandani received a heartfelt birthday wish from her husband Rohit Reddy, making the occasion even more special He called her 'the women who has been stealing his heart for 14 years and also shared a major throwback picture .

Anita Hassanandani, known for her work in shows and movies such as ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Krishna Cottage’, and ‘Ragini MMS 2.

Rohit took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen throwback picture with his beloved wife

He penned a heartfelt message ,“Happy Birthday to the woman who's been stealing my heart for 14 years (and now my son's attention) - and still counting! Here's to you at 43, proving every year that while I may not get wiser, you definitely get more fabulous. Keep up the good work, baby; I'll try to keep up with you!”

Anita and corporate professional Rohit Reddy exchanged vows in October 2013. Their family expanded with the arrival of their baby boy, Aaravv.

Her best friend and co-star from Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti, Also took to social media to shower the birthday girl with love.

Surbhi shared a touching video along with a heartfelt message for her dear friend. Even after the show ended, the duo stayed in touch and continued to nurture their friendship throughout the years.

Watch the video here:

Work Front :

Anita's acting repertoire extends beyond Hindi television, with notable appearances in the Kannada film 'Gandugali Kumara Rama' and Tamil movies such as 'Varushamellam Vasantham,' 'Sukran,' and 'Nayagan.'

She has also starred in hit television series such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the Naagin series Her recent venture was in the Hindi crime thriller 'Maarrich,' alongside Tusshar Kapoor.

Talking about her latest television appearance was in the show 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum'.