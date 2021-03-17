Anita Hassanandani's latest home video with newborn son Aarav is too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Television actress Anita Hassanandani, who became a mother to son Aarav Reddy on February 10, has shared the latest video of herself with her baby on Instagram on Tuesday (March 16). In the video, Anita can be seen holding her little munchkin and also relaxing wearing a face mask. "who said you can’t relax with a new born My babybooooo @aaravvreddy and me chilling," the actress captioned her post.

Her friends from the industry too could not resist commenting on the captivating video. "Love u cuties baby," wrote actress Rakhi Sawant. "So cute," wrote her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, Aditi Bhatia.

Anita later on Wednesday (March 17) also shared another doting video of her child. She wrote a mushy quote for Aarav and captioned the video as, "Who’s the cutest of them all My cutiepatootie my munchkin my jaan my love my life my baby my Aaravv."

Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy are both very active on Instagram and keep posting fun and quirky videos for their followers.

The technologically savvy couple has also created a separate Instagram account of their baby boy Aarav Reddy. The account till date has thirteen posts and seventy thousand followers.

Anita tied the knot with her boyfriend businessman Rohit Reddy on October 14, 2013, in a ceremony in Goa.

Anita made her debut in 1999 with a small appearance in the film Taal. The actress later appeared in some Telugu and Tamil movies. However, Anita rose to fame with her career in TV. She has appeared in numerous popular shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya, kavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.