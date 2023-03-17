Anjali Arora, Prince Narula Shake Legs On Street In New Video, Flaunt Cool Dance Moves

NEW DELHI: Anjali Arora has been making headlines for her Instagram reels. Anjali, who appeared in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp' and emerged as one of the finalists, has collaborated with reality show star Prince Narula in her latest video. The duo is seen showing off some cool moves and swag to the beats of 'Outta Reach'.

Anjali and Prince are seen dancing on a street to the song. While Anjali is dressed in all-black and rounded off her look with stylish black shades, Prince looked charming as ever in an orange shirt and ripped denim. The video garnered close to 3 lakh views in less than a day of it getting released. The video has garnered a lot of attention online and many of her fans commented on it.

Anjali often takes to the internet with her dance videos and reels on social media. A few days back, she shared a video where she grooved to Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song 'Kudi Chamkeeli' from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' film. Anjali danced to the track in a sizzling red hot lehenga choli set setting the stage on fire.

Anjali Arora has over 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone and often shares updates about her projects, music videos and other stuff. She shot to fame after her video on 'Kacha Badam' became an instant hit on social media.

Sometime back she recreated Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' song moves and shared her video dancing to the sizzling number.

A few months back, Anjali made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.