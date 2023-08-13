Anjali Arora Shakes Her Legs To Gasolina Track On Tennis Court, Leavs Fans Gushing With New Dance Video

New Delhi: Internet sensation Anjali Arora enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media. She is among the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and often takes to the internet with her dance and song reels. Anjali recently shared a dance video which has now gone viral on the internet. Anjali looked pretty dressed up in a white mini-skater skirt and white top which she paired with a cap. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail.

Known for her glam videos, Anjali left her fans in awe as she grooved to the beats of the popular track 'Gasolina' on a tennis court. Take a look at her video below:

Anjali Arora is credited with several music videos on her list. She first gained fame after she shared a reel on the popular song 'Kacha Badam', which became an instant hit and went viral in no time. Her social media presence grew significantly thereafter. In 2022, Anjali Arora was recognized as the Most Searched Celebrity on Google.

Last year, Anjali also made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

Anjali also appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Bollywood's popular actress Kangana Ranaut and made thousands of fans with her stint on the show.