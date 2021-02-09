Ankita Lokhande dances to romantic number for beau Vicky Jain as Propose Day surprise, watch video

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande loves to shake her legs and her Instagram account is full of her dance pictures and videos. On the occasion of Propose day on February 8, Ankita, a famous TV personality and Bollywood actress, took to social media and showed her romantic side to her fans. The actress shared a lovely video expressing her love for her boyfriend and businessman Vicky Jain.

In the video, Ankita is seen wearing a blue Anarkali kurta and white palazzo pants and gracefully dancing to the song 'Manwa Laage' from the movie 'Happy New Year'. Her poised dance moves will certainly leave you wanting more from the short video. Her facial expressions are very passionate and emotional showing how much she truly loves Jain. In the caption, Ankita wrote, "Kissi ka toh hoga hi tu, kyu na tujhe main hi jeetu" or "Someone will have you, why don’t I win you." She tagged Vicky Jain and placed a heart emoji next to his name. She also wished him a Happy Propose Day.

However, it appears that a section of her followers were not too pleased with her latest post as they began speculating if Lokhande was planning to propose to her lover Vicky. Check out her dance video below:

Ankita had recently shared another dance video of herself where she is seen recreating Sridevi's hit track 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from 1992 released 'Beta'. Her post had instantly went viral.

A few days ago, Ankita Lokhande had shared another video where she was seen dancing to the song 'Titli' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chennai Express'.

Ankita has been a target of trolls ever since she shared pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. Sushant's fans have been accusing the actress of moving on so quickly since his demise. They also raised eyebrows over the presence of producer Sandeep Ssingh in her birthday party and posted several nasty comments.

On the work front, Ankita was last seen in the movies 'Baaghi 3' co-starring Tiger Shroff and the Netflix thriller 'Torbaaz', co-starring Sanjay Dutt. She had made her debut in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's period-drama movie 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

She recently recreated her famous role of Archana from her TV soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’, in which she featured as the lead opposite Sushant. In a tribute to the late actor at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, Ankita had performed on various songs including the title track of the show. Ankita and Sushant first met on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta' and soon fell into love. The two dated for almost six years and reports were there that they were considering tying the knot. However, things went kaput and duo headed for splitsvilla in 2016.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. Ankita has been quite active in demanding justice for the late actor.