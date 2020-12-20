Ankita Lokhande gets a kiss from boyfriend Vicky Jain at star-studded birthday party, see inside pics and videos

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday by throwing a star-studded party for her celeb friends along with boyfriend Vicky Jain. Rashami Desai, Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma, Ashita Dhawan and Sailesh Gulabani and other TV celebs came over to Ankita's home to be part of her birthday bash.

The celebrations began well in advance and going by the posts Ankita has shared on Instagram, it appears that she hosted two birthday parties for her family and friends.

In the evening, she was all dolled up in a golden outfit and looked radiant. In the video shared by her, the party peeps grooved to various Bollywood numbers and towards the end, she hugged Vicky and the couple kissed each other.

On one of her posts, late star Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also dropped a comment and wished her by saying, "Happy Birthday, beautiful."

Ankita Lokhande also celebrated her birthday with underprivileged kids. "The giving of love is an education in itself," she wrote.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been in a relationship for close to two years. The actress is best-known for her role as Archana in TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', which made her a popular star. 'Pavitra Rishta' also featured Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years (till 2016).

Ankita debuted in Bollywood with 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.