Ankita Lokhande joins the cast of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor

Ankita Lokhande

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, has joined the cast of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor.

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, has joined the cast of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor.

Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "
#Update: Ankita Lokhande joins #Baaghi3 cast... Stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios."

The film went on floors a few days ago.'Baaghi 3' also stars actor Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

The first and second installments of Baaghi faired well at the box office. The first part starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead while Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani featured as the female lead in the second  Tiger and Disha's chemistry set the screens on fire and was loved by the fans.

Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release sometime in 2020. With Shraddha joining the franchise again, fans are looking forward to a fun ride.

