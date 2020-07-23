हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande lights a candle in Sushant Singh Rajput's memory: Keep smiling wherever you are

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a picture of the lighted candle and penned a heartwarming note for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande lights a candle in Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s memory: Keep smiling wherever you are
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande lit a candle in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share a picture of the lighted candle and penned a heartwarming note for him. "HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !! Keep smiling wherever you are," Ankita wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Sushant was Ankita's ex-boyfriend. The stars met on the sets of their show 'Pavitra Rishta' and soon love blossomed. They dated for six long years (2010 to 2016).

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman were among the other celebrities who also lit a candle in Sushant's memory. They joined the #Candle4SSR online protest on Wednesday evening, initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and to demand justice for the late actor.

Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant.

The digital protest called upon everyone to light a candle in Sushant's name at 8 pm. Fans of the late actor's participated in the protest.

#Candle4SSR has been trending on Twitter throughout Wednesday.

Sushant died at the age of 34 by suicide in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression. Mumbai Police is currently investigating his suicide case. However, fans and some celebs have been pressing upon a CBI inquiry into the case. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputAnkita Lokhandesushant ankitaCandle4SSR
Next
Story

When Malaika Arora grooved to Helen's pop classic
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M15S

DNA analysis of change in Class 12 syllabus in Jammu and Kashmir