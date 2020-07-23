Ankita Lokhande lights a candle in Sushant Singh Rajput's memory: Keep smiling wherever you are

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande lit a candle in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share a picture of the lighted candle and penned a heartwarming note for him. "HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !! Keep smiling wherever you are," Ankita wrote.

Sushant was Ankita's ex-boyfriend. The stars met on the sets of their show 'Pavitra Rishta' and soon love blossomed. They dated for six long years (2010 to 2016).

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman were among the other celebrities who also lit a candle in Sushant's memory. They joined the #Candle4SSR online protest on Wednesday evening, initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and to demand justice for the late actor.

Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant.

The digital protest called upon everyone to light a candle in Sushant's name at 8 pm. Fans of the late actor's participated in the protest.

#Candle4SSR has been trending on Twitter throughout Wednesday.

Sushant died at the age of 34 by suicide in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression. Mumbai Police is currently investigating his suicide case. However, fans and some celebs have been pressing upon a CBI inquiry into the case.