New Delhi: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Ankita Lokhande is currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. While the two often get into heated arguments, before entering the house Ankita told a leading website about their relationship and made a shocking revelation about her marriage with Vicky. She mentioned that they do not live together since she stays in Mumbai for work while her businessman husband is based in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Ankita told E-Times, "I see it as a four-month-long trip for Vicky and me, a chance for us to enjoy together. We don’t live together. I live in Mumbai, while he is based in Bilaspur due to his business. Although he travels between the two cities, we have never had the chance to live together for more than 20 days, aside from our honeymoon. So, this seemed an amazing opportunity for us to be together."

While the two often get into ugly war-of-words in the Bigg Boss house, Ankita had also said that participating in the controversial reality show will not have any disadvantages. Further, she added, "Vicky and I enjoy each other's company, and that's what you will see on Bigg Boss as well. There are only advantages and no disadvantages to entering the Bigg Boss house as a couple, which is why I have agreed to be a part of this season."

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021.

On the work front, The actress became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role.