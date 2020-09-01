Ankita Lokhande performs Ganpati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi with family at home - Watch

New Delhi: Television turned movie actress Ankita Lokhande bid Bappa goodbye with a promise of him returning next year with abundant happiness and blessings. The star took to social media and shared a few videos from the puja performed at her home on Anant Chaturdashi (September 1, 2020).

Ankita Lokhande wrote: Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudchya varshi laukar yaa, May Bappa bless u all, till we meet again

The 10-day long festive fervour of Ganeshotsav, beginning from Ganesh Chaturthi this year commenced on August 22. It is that time of the year when devotees bring Bappa home, pray to him, seeking his blessings before bidding him a tearful adieu with a promise of coming back next year. The festival concludes on Anant Chaturdashi - when the final Ganesh Visarjan ceremony takes place.

This year, Anant Chaturdashi is on September 1.

During Ganpati festival, devotees bring Bappa idol home and after pran pratishtha, follow the rituals of offering the prayers to Gajanana. The Ganpati Visarjan can be performed by the devotees on the same day of Ganesh Chaturthi, after 1 and half days, third day, fifth day, 7th day or Anant Chaturdashi respectively.

Anant Chaturdashi holds great significance for Jain and Hindu community. The Hindus worship Lord Vishnu on this day and observe a fast. A sacred thread is tied during the Puja. Lord Vishnu is prayed in his 'Anant' form on this day.

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees bid a tearful adieu to Bappa by immersing his idols in water during the Visarjan ceremony with a promise of him returning next year with abundant happiness and blessings.

Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!