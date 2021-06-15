Ankita Lokhande professes love for beau Vicky Jain, calls him ‘best boyfriend in the world’

New Delhi: A day after penning an emotional note for former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande on Tuesday wrote an open letter professing love for her beau Vicky Jain.

In the heartwarming letter, Ankita thanked her boyfriend for always being there for her through the thick and thin. She also called him the best boyfriend in the world.

She shared the post along with a beautiful picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Dear vikki ,

You were there for me when times were tough . You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything , or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this.

I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person.

Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve.

It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you.

Not every man can handle this situation the way u did

Thank you for everything

Respect and love forever @jainvick..”

Ankita and Vicky, who have been together for more than 3 years now, never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Before Vicky, Ankita dated Sushant Singh Rajput for about 5-6 years before parting her ways. The duo made their television debut as leads in Balaji Telefilms' 'Pavitra Rishta'.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 - in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is sub judice.