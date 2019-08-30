Anna Kendrick to star in crime thriller 'Unsound'

Los Angeles: Actress Anna Kendrick will be seen in an independent crime thriller 'Unsound'.

Bharat Nalluri is also on board to direct from a screenplay by Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards, reports variety.com.

'Unsound' will revolve around a New England state trooper struggling with irreversible hearing loss while investigating the prison escape of a gang leader. Her digging into the case leads her to a vast life-threatening conspiracy.

ShowKat Production's Jonathan Shukat, who originated the material, will produce with Untapped's Andrew Corkin and XYZ partners Aram Tertzakian and Nate Bolotin.

Kendrick, who starred in 'Pitch Perfect' movies and was nominated for an Oscar for 'Up in the Air', will also appear as Santa Claus' daughter in Disney Plus' upcoming Christmas comedy 'Noelle'.