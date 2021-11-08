हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Annoyed Salman Khan tells fan, ‘Naachna band kar’ as latter poses for selfie - Watch viral video!

Salman Khan gets annoyed with a fan who keeps on moving to set an angle for a selfie with him.

Annoyed Salman Khan tells fan, ‘Naachna band kar’ as latter poses for selfie - Watch viral video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan got miffed with a fan who tried to take a selfie with him while the paparazzi were already taking photos of them together on Sunday (November 7). In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Salman can be seen posing with a fan who requested a photo with him and posed for the paparazzi. He however got irritated when the fan kept trying to take a selfie instead even after assurance from the paps that they are clicking photos of both of them together. The actor was headed to promote his upcoming film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ when he was spotted.

“Le raha hai an (The cameramen are taking pictures),” Bhaijaan told the fan. However, the man did not put down his phone and was moving around to set an angle for a selfie. Annoyed seeing this, Salman said, “Naachna band kar (stop dancing around).” The fan finally stopped.

Watch viral video:

Salman Khan is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 15. The actor is also promoting his film ‘Antim’ which also stars his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma as the antagonist. The cop action-thriller is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman Khansalman khan viral videoSalman Khan gets angryAntim: The Final TruthBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

Monday motivation: Ranveer Singh flexes his muscles at gym

Must Watch

PT9M9S

After Kanpur, Zika Virus also reached other cities of Uttar Pradesh