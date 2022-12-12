Anshula Kapoor is dating Rohan Thakkar? Rumours sparks as she shares cosy pic from Thailand trip

New delhi: Arjun Kapoor's sister and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor is ticking things up on her bucket list currently. She lived her dream as she attended the live concert of popular artist Maroon 5 in Thailand and now her post has sparked dating rumours between her and Rohan Thakkar.

Anshula took to Instagram and posted a series of videos and photos. In them, she appeared grooving and mouthing lyrics of the band’s hit track Love Somebody. A friend of hers also joined her on the song Don’t Wanna Know. In the caption, she wrote, "Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1 am to cap things off!! Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will wear a corset & have funnnnn in it!! thank you @leaclothingco for the comfiest, chicest corset!! y’all are awesome @ruchikrishnastyles, bro it’s a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight"

As you scroll further in the post, her solo pic with Rohan can be seen where he has his hand around her waist. The two gazed at each other with a big smile, this picture has taken over the internet and fans are going nuts.

Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first made waves when she posted a loved-up boomerang with the screenwriter on social media. Neither of the two have yet confirmed or denied the relationship.