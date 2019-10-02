Anshuman Jha to star in Pankaj Dubey's 'What A Loser' adaptation

Mumbai: Actor Anshuman Jha will be seen playing the lead role in the film adaptation of author Pankaj Dubey's book "What A Loser".

The story is about a Bihari Boy from Begusarai, and his struggle with love and politics in Delhi University, and his IAS dreams.

Excited about the project, Anshuman said: "Every home in Bihar has IAS dreams, even if they are borrowed dreams. Even my mom wanted me to apply for Civil services. The book is a bestseller for a reason. And I am grateful that I am getting to be a part of it and play a Bihari."

Anshuman also shared why he didn't take up fresh work after wrapping "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele".

He said: "This has been a hard year for me owing to my mother's health, and therefore I did not take up work after wrapping 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele'. It also took me some time to get out of the zone mentally as playing a homosexual in 'Hum Bhi Akele' had drained me. But this is a film I wish to prep hard... One film at a time is the mantra."

The "What A Loser" adaptation will mark the directorial debut of novelist Pankaj Dubey.