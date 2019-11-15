Anu Malik writes in his defence, says 'false' #MeToo allegations tarnished his career

New Delhi: Bollywood music composer Anu Malik has reacted to the sexual harassment charges levelled against him. The accusations resurfaced when he resumed chair as a judge in one of the leading reality shows on television. Malik took to social media to present his side of the story.

In the longish note posted by the composer, Malik claimed that the 'false' accusations against him have 'ruined his reputation' and 'tarnished his career'. Maintaining his innocence in the matter, he stated that being a father of two girls he cannot imagine committing the crimes that he has been accused of, let alone do it.

Check out his full statement here:

It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realize that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness.

Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised, and tarnished my career. I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated.

It’s disgraceful that at this age, at this stage in my life I have to watch the most slanderous words and horrifying incidents being associated with my name.

Why wasn’t this spoken about before? Why do these allegations resurface only when I am back on television, which is currently my only source of livelihood?

Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it.

Fighting a battle on social media is an endless process, at the end of which nobody wins. If this keeps on continuing, I will have no option but to knock on the doors of the courts to safeguard myself.

I would like to thank my well-wishers who have been with me and my family through this dark phase. I don’t know how much more slander and dirt my family and I can take.

The show must go on. But behind this happy face, I’m in pain. I’m in a dark space. And justice is all I want.

Anu Malik

In 2018, Sona Mahapatra and many other playback singers like Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin had levelled sexual harassment charges against Malik.

Anu Malik is currently seen as one of the judges in the Indian Idol season 10.