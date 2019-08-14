close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Dholakia

Anuj is perfect for our mom: Urvashi Dholakia's sons

Actress Urvashi Dholakia's sons Sagar and Kshitij say her former boyfriend and actor Anuj Sachdeva is like family to them and is perfect for her.

Anuj is perfect for our mom: Urvashi Dholakia&#039;s sons
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Dholakia's sons Sagar and Kshitij say her former boyfriend and actor Anuj Sachdeva is like family to them and is perfect for her.

The former couple is currently participating in the ninth season of the dance-based show "Nach Baliye".

"Anuj is a very nice person. He's perfect for our mom. Whenever he bought something for her, he would always get something for us, too. Anuj is like family to us, but we never questioned our mom about her relationship with Anuj."

"All we want is for her to be happy and if she is happy with Anuj, we are happy for her," the boys said during the shooting of the show.

When the show's judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan asked the actress of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" fame about her relationship with Anuj, Urvashi said: "When I needed him in my initial days, I never got a positive response or clarity from Anuj. Now that I am independent, I don't want to be dependent on anyone."

Anuj added: "Jab waqt sahi hoga aur andar se lagega (When the time will be right and will feel it), I might just say yes." 

Tags:
Urvashi DholakiaAnuj Sachdeva
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon shares an unseen pic from Brides Today magazine shoot

Must Watch

PT9M47S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 14th August, 2019