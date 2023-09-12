Anupam Kher Attends Beating Retreat Ceremony At Wagah Border

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher attended the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah border in Amritsar on Sunday. ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share glimpses from his visit. Anupam captioned the post in Hindi, "My dear Indians! By the grace of God, there have been many such occasions in my life so far when I have felt proud! Sometimes on our achievements and sometimes on the country's!"

He added, "But it is very difficult to describe in words the feeling that comes during the #BeatingTheRetreat ceremony at Attari Wagah Border. When thousands of Indians look at the tricolour together and shout #BharatMatakiJai, every hair of the body wakes up with a feeling of patriotism."



"Thank you DIG #SanjayGaur and the entire team of #bsfpanjab for the love and warmth. It was an honour and a privilege to be at this historical ceremony! Jai Hind! #Goosebumps," he concluded.

Anupam Kher can be seen in a video reciting 'Vande Matram' with the crowd of people. In another photo, he is standing with soldiers at the Wagah border.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer'. He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’. Earlier, the first look posters of 'The Vaccine War' cast were unveiled and the film will be released on September 28.

Kher also shared the look of his character from his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.