Anupam Kher bids goodbye to Rishi Kapoor as he heads home after a year

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh are on their way to India after spending over a year in New York for his cancer treatment. Anupam Kher, who is stationed in New York, posted a heartfelt note for the couple.

Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers. pic.twitter.com/ECxBhOUH1h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2019

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now, Rishi had revealed that he would be back in India in September.

In the same inteview, Neetu revealed how she dealt with Rishi's cancer diagnosis.

"My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months, " Neetu said.

Talking about Ranbir, Neetu added, "Ranbir came and I told him 'There's something I want to tell you.' I told him what happened, he had tears in his eyes. He was in denial for an hour or so. He composed himself and said 'Let's deal with it', " she said."

Rishi Kapoor turned 67 on Wednesday and the actor is all set to return to India by September end.