close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Anupam Kher bids goodbye to Rishi Kapoor as he heads home after a year

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh are on their way to India after spending over a year in New York for his cancer treatment. Anupam Kher, who is stationed in New York, posted a heartfelt note for the couple.

Anupam Kher bids goodbye to Rishi Kapoor as he heads home after a year

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh are on their way to India after spending over a year in New York for his cancer treatment. Anupam Kher, who is stationed in New York, posted a heartfelt note for the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest #NeetuKapoor and 
@chintskap
!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers."

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now, Rishi had revealed that he would be back in India in September.

In the same inteview, Neetu revealed how she dealt with Rishi's cancer diagnosis. 

"My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months, " Neetu said.

Talking about Ranbir, Neetu added, "Ranbir came and I told him 'There's something I want to tell you.' I told him what happened, he had tears in his eyes. He was in denial for an hour or so. He composed himself and said 'Let's deal with it', " she said."

Rishi Kapoor turned 67 on Wednesday and the actor is all set to return to India by September end.

 

 

Tags:
Rishi KapoorAnupam KherNeetu KapoorRanbir Kapoor
Next
Story

Cardi B gets candid about her intimate life

Must Watch

PT8M10S

All schools in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh closed on Monday