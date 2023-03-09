Anupam Kher Breaks Down, Cries Inconsolably As He Bids Final Goodbye To Satish Kaushik

New Delhi: It is known to all that Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher were really close friends. They shared a great camaraderie and often appreciated each other’s works. However, a friendship that lasted close to 45 years came to an abrupt end as Satish Kaushik left for his heavenly abode.

Heartbroken at his close friend’s sudden demise, Anupam Kher was sitting right next to his mortal remains in the ambulance and cried inconsolably during his last rites. Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of Anupam Kher from Satish Kaushik's funeral.

Taking to Twitter earlier, Anupam Kher had penned an emotional note for his dear friend. “जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था। 45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति!” (I Know, death is the inevitable truth of this world. But I never knew that I would say this for my dear friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden end to a friendship fo 45 years. Life will never be the same without you Satish. Om Shanti).

A couple of days ago, Satish Kaushik had gone to Javed Akhtar’s Holi party from where he had also shared pictures. After that, the ‘Ram Lakhan’ actor went to New Delhi for Holi celebrations, however, he could not come back and passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66 years old.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as `Mr India`, `Saajan Chale Sasural`, and `Judaai`.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as `Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja`, ‘Tere Naam’ and `Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain`.