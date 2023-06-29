Anupam Kher Congratulates Ravi Kishan’s Daughter As She Joins Armed Forces

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is beaming with pride, as his daughter Ishita Shukla is all set to join the country’s armed forces as an ‘Agniveer’ under the central government's Agnipath scheme launched last year. While the news has already started making headlines, the actor has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages and well-wishes on social media. In the latest instance, actor Anupam Kher has extended his best wishes to Ravi Kishan and his daughter, Ishita Shukla. Calling her achievement an inspiration, Anupam Kher expressed his happiness and pride on hearing the news.

Anupam Kher also gave his blessings to Ishita Shukla and further mentioned that her steps will go on to become an “inspirational example” for millions of girls. The actor even shared a picture of the actor-turned-politician along with his daughter, dressed in her uniform.

Anupam Kher captioned the post, “Read inspirational news about your daughter #Ishita! That she has joined our Defense Forces under the Agniveer scheme. I am happy as well as proud. Give my love and blessings to Ishita. And tell her that this step of hers will become an example of inspiration for millions of girls! Jai Hind!”

Check:

Ravi Kishan also reshared the post with folded hands and the India flag symbol. Notably, the actor’s daughter will be joining the forces under the Combined Defence Services Examination recruitment scheme soon. She is an NCC cadet and was also seen participating in the Republic Day parade earlier this year. The scheme, which was launched in June last year, is aimed at enrolling the youth as ‘Agniveers’ for a service duration of four years.

Ravi Kishan flooded with congratulatory messages

While the news of Ravi Kishan's daughter joining the armed forces is not new, it has gained a lot of attention now as she is completely ready to join as an Agniveer. As congratulatory messages poured in, the actor has been sharing and thanking people for their well-wishes and greetings for his 21-year-old daughter.

Earlier, Ravi Kishan took to social media and confirmed the news about his daughter joining the Indian Army. In January this year, he said that his daughter was working hard for the past several years for joining the armed forces.