NewsLifestylePeople
SATISH KAUSHIK

Anupam Kher Drops Unseen Video Of Satish Kaushik On His First Death Anniversary, Calls Him 'Unmatched Gift'

Anupam took to Instagram to post a beautiful video of late actor Satish Kaushik engrossed in his phone, along with a heartfelt note recalling their friendship and treasured moments on Saturday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anupam Kher Drops Unseen Video Of Satish Kaushik On His First Death Anniversary, Calls Him 'Unmatched Gift' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Anupam Kher shared a special bond with late actor Satish Kaushik. On his first death anniversary, Kher shared a heartwarming video of Kaushik and recalled his close association with him.

Anupam took to Instagram to post a beautiful video of late actor Satish Kaushik engrossed in his phone, along with a heartfelt note recalling their friendship and treasured moments on Saturday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

"My dear Satish! Exactly a year ago today, I showed you a friendship video in your office on my birthday, March 7th! You had no idea that I was secretly recording your reactions on my phone! Today, it's been a whole year since you left. But for me, you'll always remain the same... cheerful, good-hearted, innocent, and an unparalleled gift of friendship! I don't miss you! Because, for me, you never really went anywhere!! No! That was a lie! I miss you, your silly jokes, and your conversations a lot," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kher will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'. Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked in acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.
 
Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja