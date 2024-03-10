Anupam Kher Drops Unseen Video Of Satish Kaushik On His First Death Anniversary, Calls Him 'Unmatched Gift'

New Delhi: Anupam Kher shared a special bond with late actor Satish Kaushik. On his first death anniversary, Kher shared a heartwarming video of Kaushik and recalled his close association with him.

Anupam took to Instagram to post a beautiful video of late actor Satish Kaushik engrossed in his phone, along with a heartfelt note recalling their friendship and treasured moments on Saturday.

"My dear Satish! Exactly a year ago today, I showed you a friendship video in your office on my birthday, March 7th! You had no idea that I was secretly recording your reactions on my phone! Today, it's been a whole year since you left. But for me, you'll always remain the same... cheerful, good-hearted, innocent, and an unparalleled gift of friendship! I don't miss you! Because, for me, you never really went anywhere!! No! That was a lie! I miss you, your silly jokes, and your conversations a lot," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kher will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'. Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked in acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.



Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty.