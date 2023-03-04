topStoriesenglish2579900
NewsLifestylePeople
ANUPAM KHER

Anupam Kher Hails 'Student' Deepika Padukone Who's Now Set To Present Award At 95th Oscars

The actor took to his social media to appreciate Deepika, who had done an acting course at Anupam's acting institute, Actor Prepares, after her successful modelling career.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The actor took to his social media to appreciate Deepika, who had done an acting course at Anupam's acting institute, Actor Prepares, after her successful modelling career.
  • Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 joining the likes of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson and others.

Trending Photos

Anupam Kher Hails 'Student' Deepika Padukone Who's Now Set To Present Award At 95th Oscars

New Delhi: Veteran Anupam Kher is proud of his student and has shared his appreciation for her. The student in question is Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been named as one of the presenters at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards set to be held on March 12.

The actor took to his social media to appreciate Deepika, who had done an acting course at Anupam's acting institute, Actor Prepares, after her successful modeling career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing a throwback picture of Deepika from her early days at his institute, Anupam Kher wrote on his Instagram, "Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year's Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey."

He further mentioned in the note, "On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for 'Pathan' too! Jai Ho!"

Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 joining the likes of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen.

Live Tv

Anupam KherDeepika PadukoneAnupam DeepikaDeepika at Oscars 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory