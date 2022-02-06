हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Anupam Kher meets Asha Bhosle after Lata Mangeshkar's death, says ‘It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart’

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Anupam Kher meets Asha Bhosle after Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s death, says ‘It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart’

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on Sunday morning, is survived by her four younger siblings - Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. After learning about the unfortunate news, veteran actor Anupam Kher visited Lata Mangeshkar`s residence in Mumbai and met her sister Asha Bhosle there.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a black and white picture, in which he can be seen holding Asha Bhosle’s hands while she smiled at him.

"It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji’s sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters," he wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92.

She had been admitted to Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

