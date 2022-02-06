Anupam Kher meets Asha Bhosle after Lata Mangeshkar's death, says ‘It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart’

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on Sunday morning, is survived by her four younger siblings - Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. After learning about the unfortunate news, veteran actor Anupam Kher visited Lata Mangeshkar`s residence in Mumbai and met her sister Asha Bhosle there.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a black and white picture, in which he can be seen holding Asha Bhosle’s hands while she smiled at him.

"It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji’s sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters," he wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92.

She had been admitted to Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.