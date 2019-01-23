हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher meets 'mutual admirer' Jimmy Fallon

Kher was last seen in Bollywood film "The Accidental Prime Minister". 

Anupam Kher meets &#039;mutual admirer&#039; Jimmy Fallon
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New York: Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host.

Kher, who is currently in the city shooting for medical drama "New Amsterdam", posted a selfie with the late-night talk show presenter on Twitter.

The veteran actor also said the duo shared a mutual admiration for each other's work. "When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling. 

"Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting and chatting with you," he wrote.

Kher was last seen in Bollywood film "The Accidental Prime Minister". 

Tags:
Anupam KherJimmy FallonNew AmsterdamThe Accidental Prime Minister
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor gushes over meeting Mindy Kaling

Must Watch

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named Cong Gen Secy for Uttar Pradesh East, may contest from Rae Bareli